Heavy rains cut off Muzaffarabad and Chitral, life disrupted

Continuous heavy rainfall has severely disrupted normal life in Azad Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad and nearby hilly areas. Flash floods swept away large sections of key connecting roads, cutting off access for several remote communities.

In Chitral, rapid glacier melting has caused streams and rivers to overflow. Flooding has affected both upper and lower areas. Heavy rain with thunder was recorded in at least eight locations, putting homes and farmland at risk.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued warnings for more rain and possible flooding in mountainous regions. In Chilas, rainfall damaged power lines, leading to widespread electricity cuts. Emergency crews are working, but poor weather is slowing repairs.

In Sindh, rain-related power outages hit cities like Larkana, Hyderabad, and Jamshoro. Many areas remained without electricity for hours. Local officials have asked utility companies to speed up repair efforts and urged residents to stay indoors during storms.

In Karachi, there were light showers, with chances of more rain in coming hours. The PMD has forecast scattered rain in Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the next 24 hours. Citizens are advised to avoid flood-prone areas and stay alert.