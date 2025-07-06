Pesticide delays threaten cotton and rice crops, warns crop body

The Pakistan Crop Protection Association (PCPA) has raised serious concerns over delays in pesticide registration and import approvals, warning that these issues could severely impact farmers during crucial cropping seasons.

In a letter sent to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, PCPA Executive Director Muhammad Sarwar Rahi stated that ongoing delays at the Department of Plant Protection are disrupting the supply chain of crop protection products. He noted that farmers growing cotton and rice are especially at risk due to the current backlog.

The PCPA highlighted that hundreds of applications—including for generic pesticides, new chemical formulations, and renewals—are still waiting for approval. This mounting backlog, they say, is directly affecting product availability in local markets at a time when demand is high.

Moreover, the association alleged that department officials are raising repeated and often unnecessary queries that delay the approval process further. These actions, the PCPA warned, may be attempts to pressure companies into offering bribes or entering informal deals to speed up their cases.

Due to these challenges, pesticide companies are struggling to meet demand, and farmers face the risk of losing crops to pests and disease. The PCPA stressed that without immediate reforms and transparent processing, national food security could be at risk.

The association called on the government to intervene quickly, streamline the approval process, and ensure accountability within the Department of Plant Protection. They emphasized that efficient pesticide access is essential to protect crops, improve yields, and support the agricultural economy.