Skies unleash in Islamabad & Rawalpindi: Streets flooded, alerts issued

Islamabad and Rawalpindi experienced heavy overnight rainfall, while light showers were reported in various parts of Karachi, as the ongoing monsoon system intensifies across the country.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread heavy rains are expected from July 6 to July 10 across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Pothohar region.

The PMD has warned of potential flash floods in local streams and nullahs, particularly in parts of Punjab and Balochistan. Urban flooding risks are also rising in low-lying areas of Peshawar and Nowshera due to continued downpours.

Moreover, from July 6 to 8, landslides are likely in hilly areas, including northern KP, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Authorities have advised residents and travelers in these regions to exercise caution, especially in vulnerable mountain zones.

The weather office also stated that no significant rainfall is expected in Karachi and most of Sindh under this current monsoon spell. However, isolated light showers may occur in coastal areas.

In addition, the rising temperatures and continued rainfall are accelerating glacial melt in Gilgit-Baltistan and upper KP, increasing the risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and river swelling in these regions.

Disaster management authorities have been alerted to take preventive measures and ensure emergency services are on standby. Tourists and residents in flood-prone and mountainous regions are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated through official weather alerts.