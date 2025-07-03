Netflix and NASA team up to bring space adventures to your screen

Netflix and NASA have joined forces to offer space enthusiasts an exciting new experience. Starting soon, viewers can watch live rocket launches, spacewalks, and stunning views of Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) directly on Netflix.

This partnership introduces the new NASA+ feed, which will be available not only on Netflix but also for free on NASA’s official website and mobile app. Whether you are a dedicated space fan or just love seeing Earth from 250 miles above, the countdown has begun.

According to Netflix’s blog, the collaboration aims to make space exploration more accessible and thrilling for audiences worldwide. NASA’s new streaming service will showcase breathtaking live coverage of astronauts’ spacewalks and rocket takeoffs.

Rebecca Sermons, NASA+ General Manager, said their mission is to share the story of space discovery with as many people as possible. She emphasized that NASA+ hopes to inspire the new generation, whether they watch from their rooms or on mobile devices.

With over 300 million users by December 2024, Netflix will give NASA’s content a global platform, reaching viewers who might not otherwise experience real-time space events. This partnership reflects Netflix’s strategy to diversify its content beyond traditional streaming shows.

Additionally, Netflix recently signed a deal with French broadcaster TF1, allowing access to its TV channels and streaming services by summer 2026. Earlier, Netflix also streamed NFL games and high-profile boxing matches live, marking a new direction for the platform.