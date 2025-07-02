600 Palestinians killed near Gaza food centers in 5 weeks

In the last five weeks, Israeli forces have killed 600 Palestinians waiting near food aid distribution centers in Gaza. Most of the victims were civilians, including women, children, and the elderly. These attacks targeted areas run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), where people had gathered to receive basic food items. The situation on the ground continues to worsen with every passing day.

On Wednesday morning, 67 more people lost their lives in Israeli attacks, bringing the total to shocking new levels. Among the dead was the director of the Indonesian Hospital and several members of his family. 11 civilians killed that morning had been waiting in line for food outside a GHF aid center. Despite repeated appeals from aid agencies, Israel continues to strike areas packed with hungry people.

According to UN officials, these aid sites have become “death zones”. Palestinians, especially in blockaded areas, have no choice but to visit these sites. Sam Rose, the UNRWA director in Gaza, said the conditions are “unbearably bad” and worsening every day. People are dying not just from bombs, but also from hunger. “They are forced to risk their lives for a meal,” he said.

The past 48 hours alone have seen the deaths of 250 people, many of whom were already weak from starvation. Aid workers say most victims were not armed and posed no threat. Yet, the Israeli military continues its operations near these crowded centers. Aid groups are calling the strikes deliberate, given repeated attacks at the same spots.

Since October 7, 2023, the Gaza Health Ministry says 56,531 people have been killed, and 134,592 have been injured. Thousands remain missing under rubble. Hospitals are overwhelmed, and food is scarce. Aid groups are urging the world to act fast. Without urgent help, they say, Gaza may face a complete humanitarian collapse.