Punjab assembly takes bold step: 26 suspended MPs face de-seating

The Punjab Assembly has reportedly started legal proceedings to de-seat 26 suspended opposition lawmakers. These members were initially barred for 15 sittings following disruptive behavior during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s speech in the budget session on June 27.

The Speaker’s Office, led by Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, has initiated consultations with the Punjab Law Department on the constitutional and legal grounds for ending their assembly membership. They are examining high court and Supreme Court rulings, including a precedent involving former CJP Umar Ata Bandial’s decision on Hamza Shehbaz.

Under Rule 210(3) and Rule 223 of the Assembly’s procedural rules, the suspended members are accused of tearing papers, chanting slogans, and physically threatening treasury members. The Speaker plans to send a reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the next step required for formal de-seating.

This action reflects a zero-tolerance approach to disorderly conduct. While opposition MPs defend their protests as a constitutional right, the Speaker has emphasized that protests must follow parliamentary rules. This move could set a strong precedent on disciplinary enforcement in provincial assemblies.

If the legal process goes ahead and the ECP de-seats the members, their seats will be declared vacant, possibly leading to by-elections. This development could significantly reshape the Assembly’s balance of power, especially amid rising political tensions in Punjab.