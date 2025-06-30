Capacity building programme concludes at MNS-UET

The Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering & Technology (MNS-UET), Multan, hosted the closing ceremony of the Capacity Building Programme for University Management, organised by the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) under the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan.

Held at the GCT Seminar Hall, the event was attended by university leadership, NAHE officials, faculty members, and administrative staff. It began with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by Naat and the national anthem.

Dr Rooha Masroor, NAHE Coordinator at MNS-UET, welcomed Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Tahir Sultan, NAHE Deputy Director Ms Sadia Bukhari, and other distinguished guests. She highlighted the importance of institutional capacity building and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to academic excellence and quality assurance.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Tahir Sultan commended the successful execution of the programme and said such initiatives were vital for effective governance in higher education institutions. He appreciated NAHE’s efforts and praised participants for their enthusiasm.

Ms Sadia Bukhari gave an overview of the initiative’s goals and impact, and acknowledged Dr Masroor’s dedicated coordination.

Certificates were distributed to participants from MNS-UET, NFC Institute of Engineering & Technology (NFC-IET), and The Women University, Multan. The ceremony concluded with a formal lunch, offering participants an opportunity to reflect on the training and network.