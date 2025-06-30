Pakistan passport rises to 100th; visa-free travel now possible to 32 countries

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani passport holders can now travel visa-free or get visa on arrival in 32 countries, following a rise in Pakistan’s passport ranking in the 2025 Henley Passport Index. This marks a notable improvement from the 113th position held in 2021.

The Henley Passport Index ranks passports worldwide based on the number of destinations their holders can visit without prior visas. The data comes from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), reflecting real-time travel freedom for citizens.

In the latest rankings, Singapore remains at the top with visa-free access to 193 destinations. Japan and South Korea share second place, offering access to 190 countries, while several European nations closely follow with 189 visa-free locations.

This update follows a recent bilateral agreement between Pakistan and the UAE, which allows visa-free travel for diplomatic and official passport holders from both countries, further strengthening travel ties.

Here is the list of 32 countries where Pakistani passport holders can now travel without obtaining a visa beforehand:

• Barbados

• Burundi

• Cambodia

• Cape Verde Islands

• Comoro Islands

• Cook Islands

• Djibouti

• Dominica

• Guinea-Bissau

• Haiti

• Kenya

• Madagascar

• Maldives

• Micronesia

• Montserrat

• Mozambique

• Nepal

• Niue

• Palau Islands

• Qatar

• Rwanda

• Samoa

• Senegal

• Seychelles

• Sierra Leone

• Somalia

• Sri Lanka

• St. Vincent and the Grenadines

• Timor-Leste

• Trinidad and Tobago

• Tuvalu

• Vanuatu

This rise in passport strength offers more travel freedom to Pakistanis and reflects ongoing efforts to improve the country’s global connectivity and diplomatic relations.