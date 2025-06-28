Iran pays final tribute to fallen scientists and commanders

TEHRAN: Thousands of people gathered in central Tehran to attend the funeral of Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians who were killed during recent Israeli airstrikes. The funeral procession was held with full national honors, and the city came to a standstill in mourning.

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, crowds flooded the streets near Enqelab Square and Tehran University, carrying coffins draped in Iranian flags. The ceremony was marked by grief and deep national pride. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, senior military officials, and ministers attended the funeral, paying tribute to the fallen.

The emotional atmosphere reflected the public’s sorrow and unity in the face of Israeli aggression. Citizens chanted prayers, waved national flags, and paid respect to those who lost their lives defending the country. Tehran’s skies were filled with sorrow and solidarity.

The conflict began on June 13, when Israel launched surprise airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear sites. The attack killed several top military leaders, scientists, and civilians. Iran responded the same night by striking Tel Aviv, Haifa, and other Israeli cities, starting a 12-day series of retaliatory attacks from both sides.

On June 22, the United States joined the conflict, bombing Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran responded on June 23 by launching ballistic missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq and Qatar, but no casualties were reported. Finally, on June 24, Qatar’s Prime Minister helped broker a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Both sides, including Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump, agreed to the truce, which still holds.