Punjab assembly passes Rs5,300 billion budget for fiscal year 2025–26

LAHORE, June 26, 2025 — The Punjab Assembly on Thursday approved the Punjab Finance Bill 2025–26 by a majority vote, passing the province’s annual budget with a total volume of Rs5,300 billion for the upcoming fiscal year.

The approved budget includes Rs4,329 billion in demands for grants, covering a wide range of sectors including health, education, infrastructure, agriculture, and law and order. The finance bill received strong backing from the treasury benches, while opposition members presented their reservations but failed to block the passage of the bill.

The budget aims to prioritize development spending, with substantial allocations earmarked for social safety nets, public service delivery, and job creation initiatives. Special attention has been given to healthcare reforms, school infrastructure upgrades, and rural development schemes.

According to provincial finance officials, the budget reflects a balanced approach between development needs and fiscal discipline, with steps included to enhance tax collection, control unnecessary expenditures, and improve governance transparency.

Speaker of the Assembly declared the budget passed after detailed clause-by-clause approval of the Finance Bill. With this legislation, Punjab moves forward into the new fiscal year with renewed focus on economic growth, social uplift, and provincial self-reliance.