Toothbrush found in Chinese man’s intestines after 52 years

In an unbelievable medical case, doctors in China removed a toothbrush that had been stuck in a man’s intestine for more than five decades. The 64-year-old patient, identified as Yang, visited a hospital recently after experiencing abdominal pain.

Doctors carried out a detailed digestive scan and were shocked to find a foreign object lodged in his small intestine. Further examination revealed that it was a 17-centimeter-long toothbrush stuck inside his body.

According to reports, Yang had accidentally swallowed the toothbrush at the age of 12 but kept it a secret out of fear. He had hoped it would dissolve or pass naturally without causing harm, and since he didn’t feel any major symptoms, he eventually forgot about the incident.

Surgeons performed an endoscopic surgery that lasted around 80 minutes to safely remove the toothbrush. Despite being in his intestines for 52 years, the object had remained lodged quietly in a corner without causing serious damage.

Medical experts stated that such a foreign object could have punctured the intestines or led to life-threatening infections. Fortunately, Yang avoided major complications due to the brush’s unusual position in his gut.

This bizarre case highlights the importance of early medical attention and how the human body can sometimes endure the unexpected for years without showing obvious signs.