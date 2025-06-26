India blocks SCO declaration over ‘terrorism’ language dispute

Defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) met in China but failed to adopt a joint statement due to disagreement over language on terrorism, said Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal.

India pushed for explicit mentions of terrorism, notably referencing the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that claimed 26 lives. However, at least one unnamed member—widely believed to be Pakistan—refused to agree, blocking consensus.

The refusal led India to withhold its endorsement. According to The Week, India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh declined to sign, calling the draft statement’s wording on terror insufficient and inconsistent with India’s position.

The stalemate reflects deep India–Pakistan tensions since the Kashmir attack. India directly blamed Pakistan, which rejected the accusation. This marked the first appearance by senior Indian and Pakistani ministers on the same stage since their May clash.

Despite the impasse, China’s defence ministry described the meeting as leaving room for future dialogue without detailing the terrorism dispute. The breakdown highlights ongoing divisions within the SCO and the pressing need for unity on regional security issues.