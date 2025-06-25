Balochistan CM pledges peace and development, launches women’s bus service and cultural projects

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti vowed to maintain zero tolerance for unrest in the province and unveiled a series of development and cultural initiatives during the provincial budget session on Wednesday.

While addressing the assembly, CM Bugti stressed that peace and progress are the government’s top priorities. He announced the launch of a pink bus service for women in Quetta, aiming to provide safe and accessible public transport. He also revealed that Rs2 billion has been allocated to promote Balochistan’s rich cultural heritage through various new initiatives.

In addition to cultural efforts, the chief minister announced major infrastructure projects, including the establishment of a Fertilizer City and wheat storage facilities in Chaman, Chagai, Gwadar, and Turbat. These projects, he noted, would help unlock the province’s vast natural resource potential and create local employment opportunities.

Bugti addressed public concerns about the effectiveness of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), which holds a Rs250 billion budget. He emphasized that this investment should directly support Balochistan’s youth and ensure long-term regional growth.

Highlighting the importance of security, CM Bugti stated that 95% of national roads in the province are now open, delivering on a key promise. He warned that any groups attempting to block highways or disrupt public order will face strict action from the authorities.

He concluded with a strong message: “Balochistan can no longer afford instability. Our focus is on unity, peace, and a brighter future for all citizens of the province.”