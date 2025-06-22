Punjab CM launches Rs2 billion program to empower 11,000 rural women with livestock

LAHORE — Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has started a new program to support rural women’s financial independence in 12 districts of southern Punjab. The initiative aims to provide free buffaloes and cows to about 11,000 women.

The program, called the CM Punjab Livestock Assets Program, has a total budget of Rs2 billion. In its first phase, the government will distribute 4,870 animals to women, including widows, divorced women, and those from low-income families.

Women from districts like Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, and Bahawalpur are set to benefit. The program encourages milk production and helps women earn income from their homes, improving their livelihoods.

Beneficiaries can apply through a dedicated mobile app or by visiting the Chief Minister Facilitation Desk at local animal hospitals. This easy access aims to include as many deserving women as possible in the scheme.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized that reducing the poverty gap between urban and rural areas is a key goal. She said every woman deserves economic opportunities, no matter where she lives.

Moreover, she highlighted that education, health, and employment are fundamental rights for all women. This program reflects the government’s commitment to empowering women and uplifting rural communities across Punjab.