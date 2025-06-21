Army, rangers deployed in Rawalpindi for peaceful muharram observance

Rawalpindi (June 21, 2025) – To ensure peace and security during the holy month of Muharram, five companies of the Pakistan Army and six companies of Rangers will assist the Rawalpindi police and local administration in maintaining law and order.

Authorities have finalized security and logistical arrangements for 4,374 majalis (gatherings) and 1,003 processions scheduled across Rawalpindi division, which includes districts like Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock, and Murree.

As part of security measures, the entry of 169 religious leaders and zakireen has been banned, and gagging orders have been issued to 89 clerics. Additionally, 184 individuals have been placed on the Fourth Schedule, which restricts their movements and requires close surveillance due to suspected involvement in hate speech or sectarian activities.

The Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order met at the Commissioner’s Office to review the arrangements. The meeting was chaired by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and attended by ministers, lawmakers, and top security officials. Rafique emphasized the zero tolerance policy for any violation of the Muharram code of conduct and stressed the need for timely processions, interfaith harmony, and strict enforcement of SOPs.

Drone cameras, CCTV surveillance, and monitoring of social media will help prevent sectarian tensions and hate speech. Officials also ordered road repairs, cleaning of procession routes, and coordination with religious scholars from all sects to maintain harmony.

At the end of the meeting, a prayer for national unity and peace was offered, reinforcing the government’s commitment to a safe and respectful Muharram throughout Punjab.