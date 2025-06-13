Meta invests $14.3B in scale AI as CEO joins superintelligence push

Meta has made a massive move in the AI world by investing $14.3 billion in Scale AI. This deal gives Meta a 49% stake in the data-labeling company, which is now valued at $29 billion. The partnership aims to boost Meta’s efforts in building superintelligent AI systems.

As part of the agreement, Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang will step down and join Meta. He will focus on Meta’s advanced AI projects, especially superintelligence. Jason Droege, Scale AI’s chief strategy officer, will serve as interim CEO during the transition.

Meta confirmed the deal and said it would deepen collaboration with Scale AI to produce more high-quality data. The company also confirmed that Wang will remain on Scale AI’s board, ensuring continued input on its direction. Meanwhile, Scale AI will remain an independent company.

This move comes as Meta races to keep up with AI leaders like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. Meta lost a noticeable share of its top AI talent last year. With Wang onboard, Meta hopes to regain momentum in the AI arms race.

Scale AI provides data-labeling services that help train advanced AI models. Its clients include top names in AI development. The new investment will allow Scale AI to repay investors and expand its workforce of engineers and researchers for future growth.