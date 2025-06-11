Sana Mir makes history as first Pakistani woman in ICC hall of fame

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir has become the first Pakistani woman to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. This honour highlights her long and successful career and breaks new ground for women in Pakistani sports. In a heartfelt message on social media, Mir said the recognition was not just for her, but for every girl who picks up a bat or ball, even when told it’s not for them.

Mir reflected on her journey from a young girl with a dream to a cricket legend. She shared that as a child, she only hoped Pakistan would someday have a women’s team. Today, she stands among the sport’s greatest players. She thanked the ICC jury and promised to carry the honour with the same strength that helped her rise to the top.

Her message also focused on the struggles women face in sports, especially in countries like Pakistan. She dedicated her achievement to all women who defy expectations, whether on the field, at home, or in society. She thanked her family, teammates, and coaches for supporting her and ended her message by thanking Pakistan for letting her wear its colours.

Since her debut in 2005, Mir has played 226 international matches. She is one of only nine women with both 100 ODI wickets and 1,000 runs. She led Pakistan in two World Cups and five T20 World Cups. Her work off the field also earned respect, as she stood against body shaming and supported mental health and Covid-19 relief.

Only 15 women have ever been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Mir joins legends like Rachael Heyhoe Flint and Lisa Sthalekar, along with England’s Sarah Taylor this year. Her induction not only honours her talent but also opens the door wider for future generations of Pakistani girls in cricket.