Elon musk deletes controversial tweets, signals softening stance on Trump

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, expressed regret over some social media posts about US President Donald Trump made last week. These posts appeared during a public dispute that caused a rift between the two influential figures. Musk admitted he crossed the line and apologized for his statements on X (formerly Twitter).

The conflict began on June 3, when Musk criticized a proposed bill known as the “Big Beauty Full” bill, which Trump supported. Musk said the bill would harm government efficiency and increase the US budget deficit. This disagreement led to the end of Musk’s role in a government agency and strained his relationship with Trump. Tesla also faced financial setbacks amid the dispute.

In the following days, Musk deleted several controversial posts that escalated the tension. One claimed a link between Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, which the White House denied. Another post, where Musk supported calls for Trump’s impeachment, was also removed. The public clash took place mainly on social media platforms — Musk’s X and Trump’s Truth Social.

Despite the recent tensions, signs indicate both Musk and Trump may want to mend ties. On June 9, Trump said he plans to continue using Musk’s Starlink satellite internet technology in the White House. Trump also wished Musk well and said he could imagine talking to him soon, hinting at possible reconciliation.

This ongoing rivalry shows how politics and business intersect on social media. Both men are powerful and influential, with their disagreements closely watched by the public and media worldwide.