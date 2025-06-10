Netanyahu reports progress in hostage talks, but cautions against high hopes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that there has been “significant progress” in negotiations to release hostages held in Gaza. However, he warned it is still “too soon” to expect a final deal.

The talks, mediated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, aim to secure a ceasefire and the release of 55 remaining hostages. Despite ongoing efforts, Israel and Hamas remain divided on core demands. Israel insists on Hamas’s dismantling, while Hamas demands a permanent end to the war in exchange for releasing hostages.

A source close to the talks revealed that Washington has offered Hamas more assurances, possibly steps toward ending the conflict. However, optimism appears to be stronger on the U.S. side than in Israel. The U.S. has proposed a 60-day ceasefire, which Israel supports, but Hamas has requested amendments.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu faces pressure from his right-wing coalition to continue military operations and limit humanitarian aid to Gaza. Hamas, on the other hand, has stated it would step aside from governance if a neutral Palestinian committee takes over—but it refuses to disarm.

The war, which began after Hamas’s October 2023 attack that killed 1,200 people and led to 251 hostages being taken, has resulted in over 54,000 Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza health authorities. The outcome of the next round of talks could be pivotal in determining whether a ceasefire and hostage deal can be reached.