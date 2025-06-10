Over Rs. 14 billion set aside for health projects in budget 2025-26

The federal government has announced Rs. 14.3 billion in funding for the health sector under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2025-26. The funds will support 21 ongoing projects across the country aimed at improving healthcare services.

During the budget speech, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb stated that the goal is to upgrade infrastructure, enhance preventive measures, and ensure quality healthcare for citizens. The focus is on hospitals, teaching facilities, and expanding access to essential medical services.

Out of the total amount, over Rs. 14 billion will go to teaching hospitals and tertiary care facilities. These funds will help supply modern medical equipment and improve patient care in existing health institutions across Pakistan.

A significant portion of the budget will also be used to build a new cancer hospital in Islamabad. This step reflects the government’s commitment to addressing critical healthcare gaps in the capital and providing advanced treatment to patients.

Additionally, part of the funding will cover screening and treatment programs for Hepatitis C and diabetes nationwide. Through these initiatives, the government aims to reduce disease burden and improve the quality of life for millions of Pakistanis.