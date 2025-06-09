Civil work on National Film Production Institute completed: Survey

The film industry of Pakistan will get a fresh impetus with the opening of the National Film Production Institute at the Pakistan Television (PTV) Academy during the next fiscal year.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan for 2024-25, the civil work on the film institute has been completed while the procurement of electronic equipment for the institute is currently underway and is expected to be finalized in the next financial year.

The establishment of the Film Institute is one of two Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects undertaken by the Government of Pakistan for the development of the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC).

A total of Rs 324.209 million was earmarked for this project. In addition to the film institute, Rs 805.843 million has been allocated for the “Revamping of PTVC” project. This initiative aims to upgrade the technical infrastructure and improve signal quality of PTV, thereby enhancing the broadcast experience and aligning it with modern industry standards.

Pakistan Television Corporation Limited (PTV), as the country’s sole public sector TV channel, plays a vital role in disseminating news, information, and entertainment to both urban centers and remote, economically disadvantaged regions. PTV strives to keep the public informed about national and international current affairs, while also offering diverse programming in education, culture, sports, and social awareness. These efforts are aimed at uplifting communities and bridging socio-economic disparities.

Currently, PTV operates seven channels: PTV Home, PTV News, PTV Sports, PTV Global, PTV National, PTV Bolan, and PTV World. Notably, PTV World stands as Pakistan’s only English-language news channel, broadcasting information about the country to a wider audience.

PTV’s terrestrial network boasts 100 percent population coverage, ensuring wide and inclusive access to public broadcasting. As of March 31, 2025, the number of registered TV set holders in the country stood at 26,054,120.