Trump warns Elon Musk of “serious consequences” over support for democrats

US President Donald Trump has warned Elon Musk of facing “serious consequences” if he funds Democratic candidates. The warning came after growing tension between the two. Trump, speaking to NBC News, said he has no intention of speaking with Musk. He also accused Musk of being disrespectful toward the presidency. Trump stressed that no one should disrespect the office of the President.

The conflict started over a Republican spending bill in Congress. Musk strongly opposed the bill and hinted at funding Democratic opponents. These would be the candidates running against Republicans who support the bill. Trump reacted quickly and said that if Musk goes ahead, he will have to face the results. This marked a major shift in their already rocky relationship.

Furthermore, the dispute worsened after a post by Musk on his social media platform, X. In the now-deleted post, Musk claimed Trump is connected to the “Epstein Files.” These files refer to information linked to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and financier. Musk also suggested that Trump should be impeached. This move added more fire to the ongoing feud.

In response, Trump called Musk “very rude” and repeated that he would not talk to him. He added that Musk’s actions are damaging and meant to create division. Trump also warned Musk against using his money to influence politics. He made it clear that using wealth against the Republican party would not go unpunished.

Overall, this conflict shows a deepening rift between Trump and Musk. Musk, once seen as friendly with conservatives, is now openly critical of the Trump administration. As the 2024 political season heats up, this clash could have major effects on campaign funding and tech industry ties with politics.