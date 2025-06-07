Israel bombs South Beirut, vows to continue strikes until Hezbollah disarms

BEIRUT – Israel launched powerful airstrikes on southern Beirut late Thursday, targeting what it claimed were underground drone factories operated by Hezbollah. The attack triggered panic and forced mass evacuations in the area, just hours before Eidul Azha.

According to Lebanese officials, this was the fourth and most intense strike on the densely populated suburb in the last six months. They condemned the bombing as a serious breach of the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, which had temporarily halted hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

In a strong warning issued Friday, the Israeli military said it would continue its operations in Lebanon until Hezbollah is fully disarmed. “These strikes will not stop until the threat is neutralized,” a military spokesperson stated, defending the latest offensive as necessary for regional security.

Lebanese leaders, however, accused Israel of escalating tensions during a sacred holiday and putting civilian lives at risk. The strikes came shortly after Israel issued an evacuation alert for residents in south Beirut, prompting thousands to flee overnight amid fears of a larger assault.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with families rushing out of their homes, children crying, and streets filled with smoke and debris. Emergency responders struggled to reach affected areas due to damaged infrastructure and ongoing air threats.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have remained high since the April strikes, but the latest round has raised new fears of a wider conflict. Regional leaders and humanitarian groups have urged restraint, warning that continued escalation could destabilize the entire region.