OCCUPIED SRINAGAR – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday and inaugurated the Chenab Rail Bridge, calling it a symbol of India’s unity and strength. This marks his first visit to the region since the recent cross-border conflict with Pakistan.

Addressing a crowd during the opening ceremony, Modi referred to the bridge as “a celebration of rising India” and declared it a strategic step toward integrating Kashmir more deeply into India’s infrastructure. He also claimed that Pakistan “will never forget its shameful loss,” referencing the recent military exchange.

The Chenab Rail Bridge, located in Reasi, is being hailed as the world’s highest railway arch bridge, standing 359 metres above the river. According to Guinness World Records, it surpasses China’s Najiehe bridge. The project aims to improve the movement of civilians, goods, and troops in the region, previously limited to risky mountain routes or air travel.

However, the bridge’s inauguration was met with protests in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Around 150 people rallied against what they called India’s false narrative of development. Protest organizer Azir Ahmad Ghazali said Kashmiris have not and will not accept India’s forced rule in the region.

Ghazali emphasized that building roads and bridges cannot replace the Kashmiri people’s decades-old demand for freedom. He highlighted that many in the protest were refugees who had fled IIOJK in the 1990s due to violence and military operations.

Meanwhile, Modi announced additional financial assistance for families affected by the recent conflict, including those who lost loved ones or suffered property damage during shelling near the Line of Control. He stated, “Their troubles are our troubles,” vowing continued support from the Indian government.