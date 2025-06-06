China backs Pakistan with futuristic J-35 jets and HQ-19 missile defence deal

China has extended a major defence offer to Pakistan, including the cutting-edge fifth-generation J-35 stealth fighter jets and the HQ-19 missile defence system, in what is being seen as a milestone in strategic cooperation between the two allies. The offer also includes KJ-500 early warning and control aircraft, further enhancing Pakistan’s aerial surveillance and defence capabilities.

According to an official announcement from the Government of Pakistan, this development is part of several diplomatic and defence achievements under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership. These high-tech military assets would significantly upgrade Pakistan’s air force and missile defence shield, aligning it with modern warfare standards.

The statement also revealed that China has agreed to defer $3.7 billion in loan repayments, a move that provides much-needed economic relief to Pakistan amid ongoing financial challenges. In addition, Huawei, China’s tech giant, will train 100,000 Pakistani youth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT)—a major boost for Pakistan’s digital future.

In a parallel defence breakthrough, Azerbaijan has signed deals worth $4.6 billion with Pakistan, including $2 billion for the purchase of 40 JF-17 Thunder fighter jets—a multi-role aircraft co-developed by Pakistan and China. This marks a significant step forward for Pakistan’s defence exports on the global stage.

The statement also mentioned that trade between Pakistan and Iran is expected to grow, with bilateral trade volume projected to rise from current levels to between $3 billion and $10 billion. These developments reflect Pakistan’s growing diplomatic footprint and robust defence and economic partnerships across the region.