PTI accused of fueling chaos, witness testifies in GHQ attack case

ISLAMABAD – A key prosecution witness in the GHQ attack case testified on Thursday, accusing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of spreading hatred against the military and state institutions. The hearing took place inside Adiala Jail before Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Amjad Ali Shah.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Riaz, the case’s complainant, stated that PTI aimed to create chaos and anarchy in the country. He presented evidence including DVDs and USBs containing provocative speeches by PTI founder Imran Khan and leader Shehryar Afridi, shown during a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) meeting.

Tensions ran high in the courtroom as defence lawyers protested during the testimony. The judge responded by issuing show-cause notices for contempt of court. Due to the disruption, statements from two more prosecution witnesses—Sub-Inspector Saleem Qureshi and Manzoor—could not be recorded.

Moreover, the prosecution alleged that senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja wanted to meet the PTI founder during the proceedings to plan further protests. Prosecutor Zaheer Abbas Shah strongly opposed Raja’s presence, stating political consultations had no place in court.

Despite court summons, the SSP Investigations Rawalpindi failed to appear, while JIT Convener SP Faisal Saleem was present. The judge has now ordered the SSP to respond by June 11 and adjourned the hearing until June 21.

PTI founder Imran Khan was brought to court along with other accused leaders, including Shibli Faraz, Zartaj Gul, Amjad Niazi, Usman Dar, and Fawad Chaudhry. The case continues to draw intense public and legal scrutiny as more evidence unfolds.