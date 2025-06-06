Eidul Azha celebrated with great devotion across Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries

Eidul Azha is being celebrated today (Friday) with deep religious spirit and enthusiasm across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf countries. Large gatherings for Eid prayers were held at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid an-Nabawi in Madinah, with millions of Muslims taking part in the sacred rituals.

Imams at the two Holy Mosques delivered powerful sermons, praying for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the progress of the Islamic world. Special prayers were also offered for the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and other troubled regions. Meanwhile, Eid prayers were also performed in major cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and others.

In addition, Hajj pilgrims have reached Mina from Muzdalifah to perform the important ritual of Rami al-Jamarat by throwing stones at the big devil, Jamrat al-Aqabah. Following this, they will carry out the Qurbani (animal sacrifice), shave or trim their hair, and exit the state of Ihram as part of the sacred Hajj journey.

Saudi authorities have ensured full arrangements for the safety and convenience of pilgrims. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Ministry of Interior, and other departments have worked together to manage the flow of pilgrims at all holy sites. Volunteers and security personnel are present across Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat to support the smooth conduct of rituals.

During the Hajj sermon at Masjid Nimrah in Arafat, Sheikh Saleh bin Hamid delivered an emotional message urging unity, piety, and sincere worship. He prayed for Palestine, calling on Allah to help the oppressed and weaken the power of their enemies. His message strongly emphasized faith, humility, and righteous behavior as the path to success in this world and the hereafter.

After the sermon, pilgrims offered combined Zuhr and Asr prayers in Arafat. As the sun set, they moved towards Muzdalifah to pray and collect pebbles for the stoning ritual. Over the next few days, pilgrims will complete the remaining rites of Hajj including Tawaf, Sa’i, and further stoning of the Jamarat before concluding their spiritual journey.