Sindh Govt grants land ownership to women in Matiari under Goth Abad Scheme

In line with the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) pro-people manifesto, the Sindh Government on Thursday distributed land ownership documents to women in district Matiari under the Goth Abad scheme. The initiative aims to provide dignified housing and legal property rights to women, particularly those affected by the devastating 2022 floods and others long deprived of land ownership.

According to a handout, a distribution ceremony was held to hand over the documents to beneficiaries, which was presided over by Member of the National Assembly Makhdoom Jameel-uz-Zaman, who personally handed over the land documents to flood victims and deserving women.

Speaking at the event, Makhdoom Jameel-uz-Zaman stated, “This is not just a document, it represents a secure future and symbolizes women’s empowerment in line with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision. The PPP has always stood with the oppressed and the affected segments, and today marks the realization of that commitment.”

He further emphasized that under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership, the Sindh government was not only providing shelter to affected individuals but also giving them ownership of land so they can rebuild their lives with dignity.

Deputy Commissioner Matiari briefed the participants, stating that this effort was part of a broader initiative by the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHFA). The program promises both land ownership and the construction of new homes for flood-affected families, contributing to the rehabilitation of impacted areas.

According to the DC, under the SPHFA program, 45,100 houses were to be constructed. So far, installment payments had been issued to 13,500 women to assist them in building their homes. Additionally, 1,150 ownership certificates will be distributed in the first phase of the Goth Abad survey.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman District Council Makhdoom Ahmed Zaman, PPP District President Ameer Shah Hashmi, district officials, elected representatives, civil society members, journalists and a large number of local residents.