Chashma-5 nuclear plant to add 1,200MW, boosting Pakistan’s clean energy future

CHASHMA – The under-construction Chashma-5 Nuclear Power Plant is set to deliver 1,200 megawatts (MW) of clean and affordable electricity to Pakistan’s national grid once completed, officials confirmed.

During a detailed media briefing at the Chashma Nuclear Complex, General Manager Engineer Habibur Rehman shared that the project is moving swiftly. He added that Pakistan aims to expand its nuclear energy capacity to 8,000 MW to ensure a reliable and sustainable energy mix.

Media representatives were given a tour of both operational and under-construction units. They received insights into safety measures, technical operations, and environmental standards in place to ensure the plant’s efficient and secure performance.

Currently, Pakistan operates six nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 3,530 MW. Once Chashma-5 becomes operational, this figure will rise to 4,730 MW, placing Pakistan among the top 20 nuclear energy-producing nations globally.

Chashma-5 is being developed using the advanced Hualong One (HPR1000) reactor design. The project is a collaboration between the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC). The plant’s first concrete was poured on December 30, 2024.

Engineer Rehman also pointed out that nuclear energy is regaining global attention. Countries like the US, UK, Japan, and South Korea are now building new reactors, reversing earlier plans to reduce nuclear energy reliance. He added that in 2024, nuclear energy supplied around 13% of Pakistan’s electricity—peaking at 26.5% in December.