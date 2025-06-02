Mike Hesson delighted after dream start with Pakistan: “Couldn’t have asked for more”

Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson expressed his joy after a clean sweep against Bangladesh in his debut series with the national side. He took to social media after Pakistan won the third and final T20I to seal the 3-0 series victory.

“My first series with Pakistan couldn’t have gone any better,” Hesson said. He added that the team challenged itself, experimented with different combinations, and adapted their batting and bowling strategies as needed.

The former New Zealand coach praised the performance and spirit of Pakistan’s young squad, stating, “I’m proud of how this young group performed.” He emphasized that the team showed depth, flexibility, and maturity throughout the series.

In the third T20I on Sunday, Pakistan chased down Bangladesh’s 197-run target with ease, winning by 7 wickets in the 18th over. Mohammad Haris played a match-winning knock of 107 not out, while Saim Ayub contributed 45 runs to seal the emphatic win.

The clean sweep marks a strong start for Hesson, who seems to be settling in quickly with the Pakistan setup. Fans and analysts alike have praised the team’s aggressive approach and the strategic clarity under his guidance.