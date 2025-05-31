Punjab CTD foils major terror plot, arrests 34 terrorists in large-scale operations

Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) successfully stopped a major terror attack by arresting 34 terrorists from banned groups during 415 intelligence-based operations across the province. These extensive raids took place in multiple cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Bahawalpur, targeting those planning attacks on key installations. The CTD recovered explosives, detonators, weapons, and other dangerous materials during the crackdown.

Among the arrested terrorists were members of Fitna al Khawarij, the name used by the state for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Two high-risk suspects were caught in Lahore with explosives, highlighting the seriousness of the threat. The authorities confirmed that 23 cases have been registered against the suspects and investigations are ongoing.

The CTD revealed that in May alone, over 5,000 combing operations were conducted, involving local police and security agencies. Nearly 210,000 people were checked, over 600 suspects were arrested, and hundreds of cases registered. These efforts reflect the department’s commitment to keeping Punjab safe and tackling terrorism proactively.

This operation comes amid rising terrorist activities nationwide, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, following the end of a TTP ceasefire in late 2022. Pakistan now ranks second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with deaths from terrorist attacks increasing by 45% in the last year.

Punjab CTD reiterated its vow to leave no stone unturned in fighting terrorism. Their ongoing operations and intelligence work aim to prevent future attacks and protect citizens from extremist threats.