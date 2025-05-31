Heavy rains claim more than 25 lives

karachi-lightning-rain-heavy-thunder-storm-dt-daily-timesHeavy rains and thunderstorms have killed eight people in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, authorities said on Friday, taking the nationwide death from rain-related incidents to at least 26. Moist currents have penetrated Pakistan over the past one week and under the influence of this weather system, isolated heavy rains and hail and thunderstorms have lashed several areas in upper and central parts of the country. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said fresh downpours, which began on May 27, have damaged 25 homes in Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Shangla, Swat, Torghar, Mohmand, Mansehra and Haripur, killing eight and injuring 21 people. “Among the deceased are five men, two women, and a child,” the PDMA said in a statement. “The injured include ten men, five women and six children.”