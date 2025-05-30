Food and power costs fall: Weekly inflation drops by 0.81%

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s weekly inflation saw a noticeable decline of 0.81% for the week ending May 29, 2025, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). This drop was mainly driven by lower electricity and chicken prices. On a yearly basis, however, the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) showed a slight increase of 0.41%.

Electricity charges fell sharply by 10.1%, while chicken prices dropped by 8.5%. Other key items like LPG and sugar also became cheaper, falling by 2.7% and 0.25% respectively. Meanwhile, prices of 14 essential items rose, including tomatoes, which jumped by 4.5%, potatoes by 2.9%, and eggs by 2.2%.

The decline in inflation was felt across all income groups. The lowest-income households saw a 0.67% drop in their weekly expenses, while the highest-income group experienced a slightly higher decline of 0.74%. However, on an annual basis, the lowest-income group saw a 0.22% decrease, whereas the highest-income group faced a 1.50% rise.

Among key construction and agricultural inputs, Sona urea was priced at Rs4,467 per 50kg bag, showing a minor 0.09% dip from last week. Cement prices also slipped slightly to Rs1,417 per 50kg bag, but remained 14.6% higher compared to last year.

The SPI tracks prices of 51 essential items in 17 major cities across Pakistan. It provides a weekly snapshot of inflationary trends affecting both urban and rural consumers. The recent easing suggests temporary relief in household budgets, especially in energy and food-related expenses.

Going forward, inflation trends will depend on global commodity prices and local supply chain stability. Policymakers are expected to closely monitor food and energy markets to ensure continued affordability for consumers.