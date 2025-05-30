India has suffered another diplomatic blow as Colombia dismissed New Delhi’s narrative regarding the recent conflict with Pakistan, according to Indian newspaper The Hindu. The rejection adds to India’s growing international isolation following its military aggression after the Pahalgam incident.

A report from The Hindu revealed that an Indian parliamentary delegation visiting Colombia faced embarrassment when the Colombian government expressed sorrow over the loss of Pakistani lives caused by Indian airstrikes, rather than supporting India’s claim of self-defense.

Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress MP leading the Indian delegation, admitted disappointment over Colombia’s response. He criticized the Colombian authorities for not sympathizing with victims of terrorism and instead expressing condolences for those killed during India’s Operation Sindoor.

Tharoor stated, “We are disappointed that Colombia appeared more concerned about casualties in Pakistan than those affected by the terror attack in Pahalgam. There should be no moral equivalence between terrorists and those defending their country.”

He went on to say that India was merely exercising its right to self-defense. Tharoor stressed that the international community must distinguish between aggressors and defenders, and India will continue its diplomatic efforts to clarify its position.

This setback in Colombia is part of a broader trend where India’s attempts to justify its recent military actions have failed to gain traction globally. Despite sending delegations to rally support, India finds it increasingly difficult to convince the international community of its version of events.