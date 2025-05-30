Nepra orders K-electric to end prolonged loadshedding in Karachi

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has ordered K-Electric to take immediate action to end excessive loadshedding in Karachi following a flood of public complaints. The regulator warned that power cuts lasting over 12 hours in some areas are unacceptable and must be resolved without delay.

In a letter to K-Electric’s CEO, Nepra highlighted growing concerns over power outages during peak summer. It stated that these prolonged disruptions are not only hurting residents but also affecting businesses, law and order, and public trust in the company’s ability to deliver reliable service.

Nepra criticized K-Electric for failing to meet expectations set during its privatisation. It noted a sharp decline in the number of loadshedding-free zones—from 76% to just 70%—which now trails behind some public-sector power companies. This decline reflects poor performance and weak management, the authority said.

The regulator also flagged the company’s underuse of low-cost electricity from the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), which can supply up to 1,600 megawatts. Despite this, K-Electric continues to rely on partial power from its own plants, resulting in inefficient fuel use and higher costs for consumers.

Nepra condemned K-Electric’s use of feeder shutdowns as a tactic to recover payments or reduce losses. It labeled this approach unfair, especially for customers who regularly pay their bills and follow the rules. Instead, the utility was urged to improve efficiency through better controls and revenue collection.

In conclusion, Nepra’s intervention highlights growing frustration with K-Electric’s performance and stresses the urgent need for reforms. The regulator made it clear that unless the utility improves, both the economy of Karachi and consumer welfare will continue to suffer.