Heatwaves in Pakistan

As temperatures continue to rise across Pakistan, heatwaves have become an increasingly dangerous reality for millions of people, especially those already struggling with poverty, poor living conditions, and limited access to healthcare. Over the past few years, the country has witnessed record-breaking temperatures, with cities like Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Jacobabad repeatedly making international headlines for being among the hottest places on Earth. The consequences of these extreme weather events have been devastating, particularly for vulnerable populations who lack the resources and support systems needed to cope.

Heatwaves are more than just uncomfortable spells of hot weather. They are life-threatening events, capable of causing severe dehydration, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and even death. In 2015, Pakistan experienced one of its deadliest heatwaves in recent history, with over 1,200 people losing their lives in Karachi alone. Many of these victims were elderly individuals, outdoor laborers, and residents of low-income neighborhoods. That tragedy served as a wake-up call for authorities, communities, and health professionals about the urgent need to develop heatwave adaptation strategies, particularly for those most at risk.

Pakistan’s climate makes it especially vulnerable to heatwaves. Large parts of the country experience intensely hot summers, with temperatures often soaring above 45°C (113°F). Climate change has worsened this situation, increasing the frequency, duration, and intensity of extreme heat events. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the number of heatwave days per year has risen sharply over the last two decades. Scientists warn that unless significant climate action is taken, these trends are likely to continue, placing more lives in danger.

The risk posed by heatwaves is not equal for everyone. Certain groups are more vulnerable due to factors such as age, health conditions, occupation, and socio-economic status. People living in informal settlements or slum areas are particularly at risk because of overcrowded housing, lack of ventilation, limited access to clean water, and unreliable electricity. These communities are often situated in areas with little greenery, where concrete and asphalt trap heat, creating dangerous microclimates.

Outdoor laborers ,including construction workers, fruit vendors, traffic police, sanitation staff, and farmers are also among the hardest hit. These individuals work long hours under direct sunlight with minimal protection, and their financial circumstances often prevent them from taking breaks or missing work. Many suffer silently through severe conditions, unaware of the health risks associated with extreme heat.

Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable as well. Children, with their smaller body mass, are more susceptible to dehydration and heat exhaustion, while older adults, especially those with existing medical conditions like heart disease or diabetes, struggle to regulate their body temperature. Pregnant women are another at-risk group, as exposure to high temperatures can lead to health complications for both mother and child.

Recognizing the growing threat, various cities in Pakistan have started to implement adaptation strategies to protect their populations. Public awareness campaigns are among the most effective tools in reducing heatwave-related illnesses and deaths. By informing citizens about the dangers of extreme heat and providing simple, actionable tips like drinking plenty of water, avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and recognizing the symptoms of heat-related illnesses health officials can help people stay safe.

In Karachi, the city government and local NGOs have collaborated to run awareness drives through radio announcements, pamphlets, social media, and community volunteers. These campaigns have reached thousands of people, especially in low income areas, urging them to seek shade, stay hydrated, and check on their elderly neighbors during heatwaves.

Another critical adaptation strategy is the development of early warning systems. The Pakistan Meteorological Department, in coordination with local authorities, now issues heatwave alerts that inform the public about expected high temperatures and heatwave risks several days in advance. These warnings are broadcast on television, radio, and social media, allowing individuals and health services to prepare. Some cities have also begun setting up emergency response plans, which include opening cooling centers, distributing drinking water, and suspending school and work activities during the most extreme heat conditions.

Infrastructure improvements are equally important in the fight against heatwaves. Urban areas suffer from the “urban heat island” effect, where buildings, roads, and other infrastructure absorb and retain heat, raising temperatures even higher. One solution is to increase the number of green spaces, parks, and tree-lined streets, which can significantly reduce ambient temperatures. In Lahore, a tree plantation drive was launched to combat rising heat levels, with thousands of trees planted in parks, along roadsides, and in residential areas.

Additionally, shaded bus stops, public water fountains, and community cooling shelters can provide much-needed relief to citizens during heatwaves. Simple measures such as painting rooftops white or using heat-reflective materials can help lower indoor temperatures in homes and schools, especially in poorer neighborhoods where air conditioning is a luxury most cannot afford.

Strengthening healthcare services is another vital part of adapting to heatwaves. Medical staff should be trained to recognize and treat heat-related illnesses quickly and effectively. Hospitals and clinics must be equipped with essential supplies, including oral rehydration solutions, intravenous fluids, cooling packs, and emergency medications. In some areas, mobile health units have been deployed to reach remote or overcrowded urban communities, offering on-the-spot medical care and distributing clean drinking water.

Community-based solutions have proven especially effective in protecting vulnerable populations. Local organizations, religious groups, and neighborhood committees can play a powerful role in supporting at-risk residents during heatwaves. Volunteers can visit homes to check on elderly or disabled individuals, distribute water and cool drinks, and provide transport to cooling centers or hospitals when needed. Faith-based organizations have stepped in during past heatwaves to set up roadside water stalls, temporary shelters, and free meal services for laborers and passersby.

Policy reforms are essential for long-term adaptation. Labor laws must be updated to protect outdoor workers during extreme heat conditions, including guidelines for adjusted working hours, mandatory rest breaks, and provision of shaded rest areas and drinking water. Additionally, urban planning policies should prioritize climate-resilient infrastructure and environmental conservation projects that reduce overall city temperatures.

At a broader level, Pakistan’s response to heatwaves must be integrated into its national climate change strategy. Authorities need to invest in long-term projects such as large-scale afforestation programs, sustainable water management systems, and renewable energy initiatives that reduce dependence on heat-trapping fossil fuels. International partnerships and funding can support these initiatives, enabling Pakistan to build resilience against the growing threat of climate change.

