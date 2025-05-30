Khuzdar’s Tears

Sometimes, words from officials aren’t just statements; they feel like raw, aching cries from a nation that’s had enough. That’s exactly how I felt listening to the recent press conference where our senior military and government figures had to, once again, detail India’s alleged role in the horrific school bus bombing in Khuzdar, Balochistan. When you hear phrases like “state-sponsored terrorism” or “Indian provocation” – words we’ve sadly grown accustomed to – and then you connect them to the shattered lives of children, to a school bus ripped apart… doesn’t it just send a shiver down your spine? Six precious lives are gone, three of them just students. Over forty others, mostly youngsters full of dreams, now carry the scars, both seen and unseen. How can any nation implicated in something so vile not feel a profound sense of shame?

It seems like a tragically familiar script, doesn’t it? Pakistan, time and again, is forced to present the grim evidence of India’s destructive games on our soil. Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, our DG ISPR, spoke with that weary certainty of a nation stretched to its breaking point. He didn’t just say it; he reiterated what we’ve known in our hearts and heard from our leadership for so long – that India has, from the very beginning, systematically sponsored terrorism against Pakistan. And when our Interior Secretary, Captain (retd) Khurram Muhammad Agha, described the Khuzdar attack, he hit the nail on the head, didn’t he? It wasn’t just a bus they attacked; it was a strike against our “values, our education, and the very fabric of our society.” Those they call “Fitnah al Hindustan,” the Indian-backed proxies – are they anything other than agents of terror, funded and puppeteered from New Delhi?

Can the world imagine what it’s like for Pakistani communities living with the constant fear of such attacks?

When you hear our officials lay out these facts, can’t you feel the weight behind their words? For us ordinary Pakistanis, who’ve lived under this dark cloud of externally fueled violence for far too long, these aren’t just geopolitical chess moves. These are anguished assertions from a people whose peace has been stolen, and whose children are being targeted. India might try to spin its usual counter-stories, might try to dismiss what to us is undeniable evidence – I mean, what about Kulbhushan Jadhav, their serving naval officer caught red-handed engaging in espionage and sabotage right here? What about all the intelligence warnings linked directly to RAW before other monstrous attacks? And then, to hear that Indian media allegedly “celebrates” such tragedies? It just makes you wonder, doesn’t it, about the moral compass of a state that supposedly stoops to sponsoring terror?

They say the Khuzdar attack had nothing to do with genuine Baloch identity, that it was purely an “Indian provocation.” If that’s true, and I believe it is, then it just exposes the sickening cynicism of India’s strategy, doesn’t it? To take any crack, any perceived vulnerability, and pour gasoline on it just to watch Pakistan bleed from within. Balochistan has its complex issues, no doubt, but when an outside power deliberately fans those flames, callously using human lives as pawns in their game – isn’t that just naked aggression? So, when Pakistan takes a firm stance against groups like the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, seen as amplifying these foreign-backed disruptive agendas, isn’t that just a country trying to defend itself and protect its people?

I often wonder if the world truly understands the relentless pressure, the constant ache, that this insidious campaign inflicts upon us. Can they imagine what it’s like for Pakistani communities living with the constant fear of such attacks? Can they picture our young generation, forced to navigate their childhoods in an atmosphere poisoned by an undeclared war waged by a neighbour that should, by all rights, be a partner in peace? Isn’t it India’s persistent campaign of terror, not Pakistan’s pained cries for justice, that truly shatters any hope for peace in our region and forces us onto a perpetual defensive footing?

Lt Gen Chaudhry stated that Pakistan acts as the “rational player” while India indulges in “irrational, illogical and unilateral” aggression. Listening to him, and seeing the evidence presented over the years, doesn’t that statement ring increasingly true? Even when faced with such horrific provocation, Pakistan’s focus remains on trying to expose the truth, on seeking accountability, not on sinking to those same despicable, underhanded tactics. Isn’t that the responsible path?

The silent grief of those families in Khuzdar, whose worlds have been utterly destroyed, must mean something. It has to. Their unbearable loss isn’t just another talking point for a news cycle; it’s a burning indictment of India’s alleged policy of using terror as a weapon of the state. This heavy shroud of sorrow, this pain forced upon us, isn’t it time the international community saw it for what it truly is: the direct result of a larger neighbour’s malevolent designs? When will the world look past the polite diplomatic handshakes and hold India accountable? Only when India finally ceases this horrifying campaign of terror, only when it acknowledges the innocent blood on its hands, can this deeply wounded region of ours truly begin to heal? Only then can Pakistan, and all its people, finally find the lasting peace we so desperately deserve. Don’t you agree?

The writer is a freelance journalist and columnist.