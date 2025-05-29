Saudi authorities release Iranian scholar detained over critical post

Saudi Arabia has released prominent Iranian cleric Gholamreza Qasemi, who was briefly detained while in the kingdom to perform Hajj. According to Iranian state media, Qasemi has now safely returned to Iran. His arrest had triggered diplomatic concern and public outcry in Tehran.

Qasemi was reportedly detained over a critical social media post directed at Saudi policies. The post allegedly questioned Riyadh’s religious governance, prompting authorities to take action. Iran’s judiciary had strongly condemned the arrest, calling it unjustified, illegal, and politically motivated.

Qasemi is a well-known religious scholar and university lecturer in Iran, affiliated with several seminaries and cultural institutions in Qom and Tehran. His presence in Saudi Arabia was solely for the pilgrimage, and Iranian officials emphasized that he had not engaged in any political activity during his stay.

After diplomatic communication between Riyadh and Tehran, Saudi authorities decided to release the cleric. His return was welcomed by Iranian officials, religious figures, and social media users, many of whom had called his arrest a violation of religious freedoms.

While the release may help ease tensions, it also underscores the delicate nature of Iran-Saudi relations, especially in the post-normalization era. Both sides are now expected to handle such incidents with greater care, particularly during major religious gatherings like Hajj, which draw millions of Muslims from across the world.