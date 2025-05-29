NBP Installs ATM Booth at Karachi Cattle Market to Support Cashless Eid Transactions

KARACHI – In a move to facilitate secure and convenient banking during the busy Eid season, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has set up an ATM booth at the cattle market near the Northern Bypass in Karachi.

The initiative supports the State Bank of Pakistan’s “Go Cashless” campaign, which aims to promote digital transactions and enhance financial inclusion across the country.

The ATM booth is staffed with dedicated NBP personnel to assist users and ensure smooth operations. By offering direct access to banking services at the market, the bank aims to reduce the need for traders, farmers, and customers to carry large sums of cash, thereby improving transaction security and efficiency.

Faisal Ahmed Topra, SEVP & Group Chief (A) of NBP’s Retail Banking Group, emphasized the bank’s commitment to facilitating seamless business operations and promoting digital finance.

“We are proud to extend our ATM services to the Cattle Market in Karachi, enabling secure and convenient cashless transactions,” he said. “This move will help streamline financial activities for both businesses and individuals during the high-demand Eid period.”

The on-site ATM is expected to significantly enhance the financial experience of market participants, contributing to safer and more efficient trade ahead of Eid-ul-Azha