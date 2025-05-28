The Unholy Troika

With the recent announcement from TTP leadership about forming an alliance with India against Pakistan, a critical question arises: Is this permissible under Islamic law? What guidance does Islamic jurisprudence provide in this regard? Is it acceptable to collaborate with non-Muslims to fight an Islamic state?

The answer is: No. Muslims are not allowed under Sharia law to form alliances with non-Muslims against Muslims.

While Muslims are allowed to form agreements with non-Muslims, this should not be misunderstood as permission to enter into an agreement with non-Muslims to wage war against any Muslim.

Pakistan is an Islamic state, and the constitutional provisions clearly reflect this fact. Article 2 of the Constitution proudly proclaims that Islam is the state religion of Pakistan, a declaration that reflects the nation’s deep-rooted cultural and spiritual heritage.

The preamble of the Constitution clearly establishes the Islamic identity of the state. It states that “sovereignty over the entire Universe belongs to Almighty Allah alone, and the authority to be exercised by the people of Pakistan within the limits prescribed by Him is a sacred trust.” Furthermore the preamble asserts that “the Muslims shall be enabled to order their lives in the individual and collective spheres in accordance with the teachings and requirements of Islam as set out in the Holy Quran and Sunnah.”

There is certainly room for improvement, and much more needs to be done. However, it cannot be denied that from its ideological narrative to the constitutional framework of the state, Pakistan is an Islamic state-the first Islamic nuclear power in the world.

India, on the other hand, is a racist state governed by the principles of Hindutva. From an ideological perspective, it draws some parallels to the Zionist regime, which has faced criticism for its exclusionary practices. Both ideologies stand firmly against Muslims and work in tandem to undermine their communities. From the turmoil in Kashmir to the struggles in Palestine, they have terribly eviscerated and wounded Muslim societies.

The Holy Quran explicitly warns against harming fellow believers.

Now, let’s look at the situation. India is the aggressor, not Pakistan. It is India that has targeted civilian Muslims in Pakistan. India has attacked mosques in Pakistan as well. The Indian narrative is anti-Muslim, to an unprecedented degree. Due to its racist and terrorist posture, India is currently isolated; only Israel has supported it. Not a single country, other than Israel, supported India. Now, the TTP is entering into an agreement with India against Pakistan, forming an anti-Muslim troika

Entering into an alliance with non-Muslims to wage war against an Islamic state is fundamentally un-Islamic, as it strays from the core teachings of our faith. In his address during the Farewell Hajj, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) poignantly declared, “Your lives and properties are sacred to one another until you stand before your Lord on the Day of Resurrection.”

Moreover, the Holy Quran explicitly warns against harming fellow believers. In Surah An-Nisa (4:93), it is articulated that “Anyone who kills a believer deliberately will receive as his reward (a sentence) to live in Hell forever. God will be angry with him and curse him, and prepare dreadful torment for him.” This verse serves as a stark reminder of the gravity of taking a believer’s life, reiterating the immense moral responsibility that comes with being part of the Islamic community.

Considering these teachings, collaborating with non-Muslims to combat an Islamic state is not only un-Islamic but also a direct violation of the fundamental values of justice, compassion, and the sanctity of life that Islam promotes.

The primary goal should always be to encourage unity among Muslims and strive for peace and understanding, rather than engaging in divisive actions that contradict the core principles of Islamic beliefs. This approach mirrors the actions of the Khawarij from centuries ago.

The writer is a PhD Scholar in Islamic Jurisprudence.