Rain and gusty winds expected across Pakistan today, says met office

LAHORE – The Meteorological Department has predicted rain with strong winds in several parts of the country today (Wednesday), offering relief from the ongoing hot weather. The latest forecast indicates that multiple regions will experience showers and cooler temperatures.

In Punjab, rain and gusty winds on Tuesday provided a welcome break from the intense heat. The weather turned more pleasant, especially in Lahore, where further rainfall is expected today. The Met Office stated that temperatures in the city may range between 28°C and 38°C.

Meanwhile, the northern areas are also likely to receive rainfall. Thunderstorms are expected in parts of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These weather changes could bring cooler conditions and temporary relief for residents in these regions.

Additionally, cloudy skies are predicted in Islamabad and nearby areas. Popular tourist spots like Murree and Galiyat may also receive rain and gusty winds, which could attract visitors looking to escape the heat. Other areas such as D.G. Khan, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Malakand, and Kurram are also on the list for possible rainfall.

The Met Office has advised people to stay cautious, especially while traveling, as strong winds and thunderstorms may impact road and flight schedules. Authorities have been asked to stay alert and take preventive measures in case of weather-related emergencies.

As weather patterns shift across the country, residents are hopeful for more rain to cool the summer heat and support agricultural needs. The current system is expected to bring moderate relief before temperatures rise again in the coming days.