Senate panel urges transparency in BISP appointments

In a crucial move towards ensuring transparency and efficiency in the country’s social welfare mechanisms, the Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety on Monday urged the government to expedite the approval of nominations for the long-pending Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Board and share complete details of the nominees with the committee.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Sardar Al Haj Muhammad Umer Gorgaij at the Parliament House, began with a review of the compliance report from the previous session.

The Secretary PA&SS briefed members on NGOs affiliated with BISP, clarifying that the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) holds details of international NGOs-a matter the Committee referred back to EAD for a dedicated briefing.

Highlighting governance concerns, the Committee was informed that the BISP Board has remained non-functional for the past four months due to pending approvals. The Committee emphasized the need for transparency in the selection process of board members and demanded a comprehensive report on the nominees.

Further, the Committee was briefed on Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), with officials confirming that the Committee’s position on the fund has been formally submitted to the relevant court. Additionally, BISP outlined the ongoing coordination with the State Bank to enable beneficiaries of Benazir Kafaalat-Unconditional Cash Transfers (UCTs) to withdraw funds from banks of their choice by the next fiscal year.

Addressing staffing issues, the Committee pointed out the practice of appointing BISP staff on deputation from health and education departments, citing risks to these vital sectors.

Despite a budget increase, over 1,500 sanctioned BISP positions remain unfilled due to federal austerity measures.

The DG BISP Balochistan highlighted acute challenges in the province, including staff shortages, inadequate office space, and lack of official vehicles.

In response, the Committee strongly recommended that Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments waive processing fees for children’s B-form registrations to support vulnerable populations.

Senator Rubina Qaim Khani raised alarm over the post-austerity promotion of 189 Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal employees, resulting in back-benefits of Rs. 1 million, accusing officials of misleading the concerned minister. She demanded accountability for the dissemination of false information.

The meeting was attended by Senators Dost Ali Jeesar, Jan Muhammad, Nasir Mehmood, Rubina Qaim Khani, Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, and Senator Aon Abbas (virtually), along with senior officials from the Ministry and relevant departments.