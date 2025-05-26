PDMA highlights solar panel risks, pushes for strict installation rules

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has called on the government to establish clear rules and guidelines for the proper installation of solar panels. This appeal follows heavy rains and strong winds that hit Punjab recently, causing multiple casualties and damage. The PDMA noted that many deaths and injuries resulted from the collapse of poorly installed solar panels and related structures during the storm.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia sent letters to the Energy Department, Local Government Department, and local authorities across Punjab. He emphasized that around 70 percent of human losses were linked to the failure of solar panel structures during the windstorm. The PDMA stressed the urgent need for all solar panel installations—especially those on rooftops and exposed areas—to be weather-resistant and technically sound.

The authority urged that solar installations be properly designed, structurally secure, and approved by relevant officials. It recommended using certified materials and mounting equipment following established engineering standards. The PDMA also called for thorough inspections of existing solar panels and immediate corrective action where weaknesses are found to ensure public safety.

In addition, the PDMA requested a survey to identify dangerous solar structures and prompt steps to fix them. The organization said that timely measures would protect lives, safeguard public property, and support the long-term success of solar energy projects in Punjab. The authority also suggested setting up regular maintenance and inspection routines for all solar energy installations.

According to a report by The Independent, Pakistan became the world’s largest importer of solar panels by the end of 2024, bringing in 17 gigawatts of solar equipment to meet growing demand. High electricity prices and costly thermal power contracts have led many homes and businesses in Pakistan to install rooftop solar panels as a cheaper power alternative. The PDMA’s call for strict installation standards aims to ensure this renewable energy growth remains safe and sustainable.