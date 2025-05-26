Malta announces plan to officially recognize Palestine amid Gaza crisis

Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that his country will officially recognize the State of Palestine next month. The decision comes in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which Abela described as a moral issue the world can no longer ignore. Speaking to the media, the Maltese leader said that recognizing Palestine is a moral responsibility. He added that Malta cannot turn a blind eye to the tragedy unfolding in Gaza. The official recognition is expected to follow the United Nations conference on the Israel-Palestine conflict scheduled for June 20.

Meanwhile, Palestinian officials report that Israel has gained practical control over 77% of Gaza. In a plea to the international community and the UN, they urged urgent action to stop what they described as clear violations of international laws and humanitarian values.

Tragically, at least 22 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Friday. Among the victims were journalist Hassan Majdi Abu Wardeh and his family. Israeli authorities claim that 100 aid trucks have entered Gaza since Wednesday, but human rights groups say the relief is far from enough.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the death toll has reached at least 53,939 with over 122,000 injured. However, updated figures from the Government Media Office suggest more than 61,700 people have died, including many believed to be buried under rubble.

As the violence continues and the humanitarian situation worsens, Malta’s announcement stands as a symbolic yet powerful gesture. It reflects a growing call among global voices to recognize Palestinian statehood and push for peace and justice in the region.