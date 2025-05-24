UAE scorches to record 50.4°C, hottest May temperature ever

The United Arab Emirates experienced its hottest May day on record Friday, with temperatures soaring to a blistering 50.4 degrees Celsius (122.7°F) in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), this is the highest May temperature the country has recorded since it began keeping official data in 2003.

The new record surpassed the previous May high of 50.2°C, set in 2009. The NCM confirmed that this scorching temperature was logged at 2:30 PM local time and represents a worrying trend of earlier and more extreme summer heat.

Adding to the concern, April 2025 was also the hottest April on record in the UAE, with an average daily high of 42.6°C, beating the 42.2°C average from April 2017. These repeated extremes are occurring even before the official start of the region’s harsh summer season.

In response, authorities issued urgent heat safety advisories, urging residents to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, wear light clothing, and use sunscreen. These precautions are vital, especially for outdoor workers and vulnerable populations.

While the UAE remains one of the world’s largest oil exporters, it has also made significant investments in renewable energy, highlighting the growing climate risks even for resource-rich nations. Experts say record-breaking heat events like this underline the urgent need for stronger climate adaptation strategies.