Hasan raheem’s ‘wedding’ was just a music video—He’s still single!

Hasan Raheem surprised fans when he posted a wedding photo in April. Dressed as a groom next to a bride, many thought he had secretly married. However, the singer has now cleared the air. He revealed that the picture was from the music video of his new song MEMORIES, not a real wedding.

Raheem explained on Instagram, “I’m still single,” calming worried fans. The photo was a behind-the-scenes moment from his upcoming album DKP. The video shows him dancing in groom’s attire, while past girlfriends crash the party, leading to chaos and a funny fight scene.

The new song features the popular duo Justin Bibis and mixes pop, dance, R&B, and Punjabi folk music. Hasan sings in Punjabi for the first time. The track has a catchy beat and emotional vibe that fans love. It’s the perfect mix for a stylish wedding scene.

Fans reacted with relief and humor online. Many said they felt tricked but enjoyed the creative reveal. Famous personalities like Osman Khalid Butt and Anoushey Ashraf also praised Hasan’s clever move. The music video is already trending and gaining many views.

Hasan Raheem is still single and ready to keep making music. His fake wedding fooled many but gave fans a fun surprise. Until the next update or album, Hasan remains the nation’s favorite bachelor.