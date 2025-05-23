Khuzdar attackers lack humanity, morality, and Pakistani identity: DG ISPR

In a joint press conference held in Islamabad, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, and Federal Interior Secretary strongly condemned the deadly school attack in Khuzdar, blaming India’s alleged proxy network, “Fitna al-Hindustan,” for orchestrating the assault.

The DG ISPR declared the attackers lacked humanity, morality, or any Baloch or Pakistani identity. He described the May 21 attack, which killed several innocent children, as a direct strike on the core values and traditions of Pakistan. “This was not just an attack on a school — it was an attack on our national soul,” he said.

The interior secretary added that the terrorists behind the incident deliberately targeted soft civilian areas after failing to penetrate secure, hard targets. “Initial investigations point to Fitna-e-Hindustan as the force behind this cowardly act,” he stated, underscoring that children were intentionally chosen to provoke maximum grief and outrage.

The officials also reminded the public that Pakistan had submitted evidence to the United Nations in both 2009 and 2019, documenting India’s alleged involvement in supporting terrorism in Balochistan. “These attacks are not isolated — they’re part of a sustained campaign to destabilize our country,” the DG ISPR noted.

Graphic images and videos of the victims were shown during the briefing to highlight the brutality of the act. The military vowed a decisive response and announced that efforts were underway to apprehend those responsible, with the full support of security agencies across the country.

As the nation mourns the loss of young lives in Khuzdar, officials urged unity and resilience. “We will not let fear divide us,” said the DG ISPR. “Our response will be firm, and our resolve even stronger.”