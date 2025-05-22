Dar hails China visit as major win for Pakistan’s economy and security

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called his recent visit to China a major success, saying Pakistan achieved key diplomatic, economic, and security goals. Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Dar stressed that the visit was not a routine engagement but a mission with urgent and clear objectives.

During the three-day trip, Dar held bilateral meetings with Chinese leaders and also participated in trilateral talks with Afghanistan. He confirmed a joint agreement was reached that no terrorist group — including TTP and BLA — would be allowed to use any country’s soil against another. This commitment, he said, strengthens regional peace and cooperation.

Dar highlighted progress under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase 2. He revealed that China agreed to support the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan railway project, calling it a “transformational step” for regional trade. Discussions also included upgrades to the ML-1 railway and the Peshawar-Kabul highway to boost connectivity with Central Asia.

On security, Dar reassured Chinese leaders that Pakistan is taking serious steps to protect Chinese nationals and prevent cross-border terrorism. He noted that a permanent mechanism is being discussed to handle such threats, adding that both China and Afghanistan support Pakistan’s “zero tolerance” policy against terrorism.

The foreign minister also addressed recent tensions with India, stating that Pakistan effectively countered Indian claims and responded with strength and responsibility. He confirmed that India launched 75 aircraft, dropped 24 payloads, and lost several assets, including Rafale jets and drones. Pakistan, he said, acted in self-defense and under the UN Charter.

Lastly, Dar announced new visa and transit policies for Afghan citizens, including a $100 multiple-entry visa and the extension of transit document deadlines. He praised Field Marshal Asim Munir’s promotion and shared that Pakistan’s position on regional issues is now better understood globally, following over 60 diplomatic calls made during the recent India-Pakistan standoff.