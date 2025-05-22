PM Shahbaz to undertake emergency visit to Turkey, Iran, and Azerbaijan next week

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is set to visit Turkey, Iran, and Azerbaijan next week in a bid to strengthen diplomatic ties and seek support amid rising tensions with India. He will meet the top leadership of these countries to express gratitude for their support during the ongoing standoff with India. These nations have stood with Pakistan in the face of recent challenges, and this visit aims to further solidify those alliances.

This visit follows the breakdown of the Indus Waters Treaty by India and its false accusations regarding the Pahalgam incident. In retaliation, Pakistan’s military launched a decisive counterattack, downing Indian aircraft and targeting key military installations. Pakistan also initiated “Operation Bunyan Marsous,” which destroyed significant Indian military targets, sending a strong message of defense readiness.

Turkey and Azerbaijan, two of Pakistan’s closest allies, have notably rejected calls for a boycott by Indian extremists. Thousands of Indian tourists canceled their trips to these countries, showing their support for Pakistan. This support from neighboring nations has been crucial in reinforcing Pakistan’s position on the global stage during this period of heightened tensions.

Prime Minister Sharif’s visit will include detailed discussions on regional security, the global political climate, and strategies for long-term cooperation. The visit will also allow Pakistan to thank Iran for its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in South Asia. Sharif will aim to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, security, and mutual strategic interests.

This diplomatic mission highlights Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to fostering strong partnerships and promoting peace in the region. As tensions with India continue, the visit underscores Pakistan’s desire to secure lasting peace and bolster its global standing through strong alliances with these key regional players.