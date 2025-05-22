Pakistan aims to boost mango exports to $100 million despite climate challenges

Pakistan has set an ambitious target to export 125,000 tons of mangoes in the 2025 season, with shipments scheduled to begin on May 25, according to the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA). This target represents a significant 25,000-ton increase over the previous year’s exports and is expected to generate up to $100 million in foreign exchange earnings.

However, the PFVA has raised concerns that climate change and water shortages could severely impact the country’s mango production. Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief of the PFVA, indicated that the yield might drop by as much as 20%, reducing the expected production from the usual 1.8 million tons to 1.4 million tons. A large portion of the mango production comes from Punjab and Sindh, with only a small amount from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To mitigate potential losses, the PFVA is focusing on expanding mango exports to new and non-traditional markets. Efforts are being directed towards countries like Japan, the United States, South Korea, and Australia. Additionally, there is optimism surrounding the opening of South Africa’s market for Pakistani mangoes, with quarantine experts from the country expected to visit Pakistan soon.

In addition to climatic risks, rising shipping costs due to ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India have raised further concerns. Waheed Ahmed has called for intervention from the Federal Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to address the increased export charges and restore competitiveness in the global market.

Despite these challenges, the PFVA remains hopeful that favorable weather conditions and targeted international efforts can help Pakistan achieve its mango export goals. However, the final outcome will depend largely on the weather in the coming months, as extreme conditions like strong winds, heavy rainfall, or excessive heat could severely disrupt production.